Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Peach ___ (dessert)
6 Thyroid or thymus
11 Contains
14 Square footages
15 Indian currency
16 "The Addams Family" cousin
17 *Radio network focused on a marsh bird?
19 Federal purchasing org.
20 What a contact contacts
21 "If I may interrupt ..."
22 Like a stegosaurus
25 Ramshackle building
28 Almost undetectable
29 Reject
31 ___ of the valley
32 Windows forerunner
33 Not too difficult, as a crossword
36 Request
37 *Boggy green space?
39 Word after "grab" or "granola"
40 The Caribbean's ___ Islands
42 Browns, on scoreboards
43 Already cut, as wood
44 Get millions of likes, say
46 Toe woes
47 "I want to be alone!"
49 Many a CNBC employee
51 Bar on a party bus?
52 On fire
54 Hoppy beer, briefly
55 Have need for a map, and a hint to the starred answers
60 Movie critic Reed
61 Embellish
62 Protruding navel
63 Wily
64 It's tubular
65 Table tennis, for one
DOWN
1 Put a ding in, say
2 Historic time
3 Floral necklace
4 Glass doors may lead to one
5 Arrange in groups
6 Junior's junior
7 Pear-shaped instrument
8 Queen's home
9 Recent: Prefix
10 Where Daniel encountered lions
11 *Penthouse burglary?
12 Perplexed
13 Notary's implement
18 Uno + due
21 "___ boy!"
22 Insurer with a duck in its logo
23 Wife of Mikhail Gorbachev
24 *Whitish Samsung phone?
26 Agassi who married Steffi Graf
27 Seized
30 Humane org.
32 Durable pants fabric
34 Croquet venues
35 ___ & Young
37 Most-liked thing, informally
38 Without any assistance
41 Transport
43 Goes into hiding
45 Think logically
46 Small parts in films
47 Bears' retreats
48 Kick out
50 Bert Bobbsey's twin
53 Plant with spores
55 Swimming unit
56 Homage in verse
57 Intl. commerce group
58 ___ of mystery
59 On the other hand
Solution