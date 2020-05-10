Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Peach ___ (dessert)

  6 Thyroid or thymus

 11 Contains

 14 Square footages

 15 Indian currency

 16 "The Addams Family" cousin

 17 *Radio network focused on a marsh bird?

 19 Federal purchasing org.

 20 What a contact contacts

 21 "If I may interrupt ..."

 22 Like a stegosaurus

 25 Ramshackle building

 28 Almost undetectable

 29 Reject

 31 ___ of the valley

 32 Windows forerunner

 33 Not too difficult, as a crossword

 36 Request

 37 *Boggy green space?

 39 Word after "grab" or "granola"

 40 The Caribbean's ___ Islands

 42 Browns, on scoreboards

 43 Already cut, as wood

 44 Get millions of likes, say

 46 Toe woes

 47 "I want to be alone!"

 49 Many a CNBC employee

 51 Bar on a party bus?

 52 On fire

 54 Hoppy beer, briefly

 55 Have need for a map, and a hint to the starred answers

 60 Movie critic Reed

 61 Embellish

 62 Protruding navel

 63 Wily

 64 It's tubular

 65 Table tennis, for one

DOWN

  1 Put a ding in, say

  2 Historic time

  3 Floral necklace

  4 Glass doors may lead to one

  5 Arrange in groups

  6 Junior's junior

  7 Pear-shaped instrument

  8 Queen's home

  9 Recent: Prefix

 10 Where Daniel encountered lions

 11 *Penthouse burglary?

 12 Perplexed

 13 Notary's implement

 18 Uno + due

 21 "___ boy!"

 22 Insurer with a duck in its logo

 23 Wife of Mikhail Gorbachev

 24 *Whitish Samsung phone?

 26 Agassi who married Steffi Graf

 27 Seized

 30 Humane org.

 32 Durable pants fabric

 34 Croquet venues

 35 ___ & Young

 37 Most-liked thing, informally

 38 Without any assistance

 41 Transport

 43 Goes into hiding

 45 Think logically

 46 Small parts in films

 47 Bears' retreats

 48 Kick out

 50 Bert Bobbsey's twin

 53 Plant with spores

 55 Swimming unit

 56 Homage in verse

 57 Intl. commerce group

 58 ___ of mystery

 59 On the other hand

Solution



 

