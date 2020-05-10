Puzzle

1 Peach ___ (dessert)6 Thyroid or thymus11 Contains14 Square footages15 Indian currency16 "The Addams Family" cousin17 *Radio network focused on a marsh bird?19 Federal purchasing org.20 What a contact contacts21 "If I may interrupt ..."22 Like a stegosaurus25 Ramshackle building28 Almost undetectable29 Reject31 ___ of the valley32 Windows forerunner33 Not too difficult, as a crossword36 Request37 *Boggy green space?39 Word after "grab" or "granola"40 The Caribbean's ___ Islands42 Browns, on scoreboards43 Already cut, as wood44 Get millions of likes, say46 Toe woes47 "I want to be alone!"49 Many a CNBC employee51 Bar on a party bus?52 On fire54 Hoppy beer, briefly55 Have need for a map, and a hint to the starred answers60 Movie critic Reed61 Embellish62 Protruding navel63 Wily64 It's tubular65 Table tennis, for oneDOWN1 Put a ding in, say2 Historic time3 Floral necklace4 Glass doors may lead to one5 Arrange in groups6 Junior's junior7 Pear-shaped instrument8 Queen's home9 Recent: Prefix10 Where Daniel encountered lions11 *Penthouse burglary?12 Perplexed13 Notary's implement18 Uno + due21 "___ boy!"22 Insurer with a duck in its logo23 Wife of Mikhail Gorbachev24 *Whitish Samsung phone?26 Agassi who married Steffi Graf27 Seized30 Humane org.32 Durable pants fabric34 Croquet venues35 ___ & Young37 Most-liked thing, informally38 Without any assistance41 Transport43 Goes into hiding45 Think logically46 Small parts in films47 Bears' retreats48 Kick out50 Bert Bobbsey's twin53 Plant with spores55 Swimming unit56 Homage in verse57 Intl. commerce group58 ___ of mystery59 On the other hand

Solution