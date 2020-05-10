RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:Life is meant to be lived. Do not run from situations because you are afraid of getting hurt. If you do so, you are just robbing yourself of opportunities to learn and evolve. Money matters should be dealt with as soon as possible. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 8, 13, 18.Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Do everything you can to avoid large crowds today. This will not be a good time for taking chances, especially when others are involved. A budding friendship may grow into something stronger if you play your cards right. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Fortune will smile down upon you today. This will be an excellent time to push your personal projects forward or to research brand new opportunities. You can bring your dreams into reach so long as you dedicate the right amount of time and energy. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Too many cooks will spoil the soup today. You are sure to accomplish far more today if you strike out on your own. Emotional issues will cause problems if you try to ignore them. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You may see something that really speaks to you today. Follow your instincts wherever they may lead and you will ensure you have an interesting experience you won't soon forget. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Putting your preconceived notions aside will enable you to view an old problem from a brand new perspective. This will allow you and those you are working with to come up with an innovative solution.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Some minor health issues could become a major concern if you don't get them checked out. Seek answers and you will find them. You have all you need to know at your finger tips. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Someone is doing their best to cut your legs right out from underneath you. Be as open as you safely can when it comes to business dealings this week. A simple mistake can lead to major trouble. Orange will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although you may want to grow closer to a certain individual, this is not the right time to do so. Any attempts to become more intimate will only force you even further apart. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Sensitive issues will cause you a lot of problems if you are not careful. Do your best to keep your business and private lives separate. Things are looking up when it comes to your love life. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Although you may be plagued by lethargy today, you will have to find a way to keep yourself going. Some major issues will occur if you slack off. Education will help you see the world with new eyes. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)The rumor mill will be working over time this week. Do your best to not get involved in these petty matters, as you have more important business to attend to. A friend may be in need of someone to talk to. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Try to head in a different direction. The next few days will be a good time to explore aspects of your personality that usually get overshadowed. Love is in the air. ✭✭✭✭