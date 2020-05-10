Start of spring ploughing marked at Beicun Village, Tibet

Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows villagers watching a horse race by the Tangqung Co during a ceremony to mark the start of spring ploughing at Beicun Village in Ombu Township of Nyima County, Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. In the plateau county of Nyima, the yearly average temperature stays at minus four degrees Celsius and herding is the main walk of life for most of its residents. But there is one exception -- Ombu Township where two major lakes, Tangra Yumco and Tangqung Co, help create a rare climate for farming in the grasslands in north Tibet. Every year, local farmers hold a series of lakeside ceremonies to mark the start of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows Beicun Village in Ombu Township of Nyima County, Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

A villager takes part in a horse race by the Tangqung Co during a ceremony to mark the start of spring ploughing at Beicun Village in Ombu Township of Nyima County, Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 30, 2020.

Villagers dance at a ceremony marking the start of spring ploughing at Beicun Village in Ombu Township of Nyima County, Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 30, 2020.

Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows Beicun Village in Ombu Township of Nyima County, Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.