Chinese-made wind power equipment sent to Kazakhstan

Photo taken on April 24, 2020 shows trucks with wind turbine blades passing through the Guozigou bridge in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In late April, three trucks carrying silvery wind turbine blades more than half a football pitch long were lumbering through the Ili River valley in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Passing through the Sayram Lake basin and zigzaging in the Tianshan Mountains, they were heading to the China-Kazakhstan border port of Horgos. The trucks departed from Tianjin and transported the last batch of three shipments of Chinese-made wind power equipment for a 50-megawatt wind farm being built in northwest Kazakhstan's Kostanay Region. (Universal Energy/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 24, 2020 shows trucks with wind turbine blades along the Sayram Lake basin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In late April, three trucks carrying silvery wind turbine blades more than half a football pitch long were lumbering through the Ili River valley in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Passing through the Sayram Lake basin and zigzaging in the Tianshan Mountains, they were heading to the China-Kazakhstan border port of Horgos. The trucks departed from Tianjin and transported the last batch of three shipments of Chinese-made wind power equipment for a 50-megawatt wind farm being built in northwest Kazakhstan's Kostanay Region. (Universal Energy/Handout via Xinhua)