Victory Air Parade held in Moscow, Russia

Russian A-50 early warning aircraft flies over the Red Square during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. Russia on Saturday briefly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II, amid its intensified battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua)

Refueling aircraft Il-78 and strategic bomber Tu-160 are seen during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People take photos of aircrafts flying during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Security guards take photos during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua)

Refueling aircraft Il-78 and strategic bomber Tu-160 are seen during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua)

Su-25 jets are seen during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Bai Xueqi/Xinhua)

Strategic bombers Tu-95MS are seen during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Bai Xueqi/Xinhua)

People take photos of aircrafts flying during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Heavy transport aircrafts IL-76 are seen during the Victory Air Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Bai Xueqi/Xinhua)