Parade held near Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, Canada

A participant extends gratitude to frontline health workers during a parade near Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, Canada, May 9, 2020. More than 100 Canadian car enthusiasts participated in parade, also a fundraiser, by driving their cars around the communities and hospitals in Surrey to show support for frontline health workers in the fight against COVID-19. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

