Unprecedented unemployment data amid virus

With shops and factories closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all of the jobs created in the US economy in the last decade were wiped out in a single month.

Photo taken on March 25, 2020 shows the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the US. Photo: Xinhua

An unprecedented 20.5 million jobs were destroyed in April in the world's largest economy, the biggest amount ever recorded, the Labor Department said in a report released on Friday, the first to capture the impact of a full month of the lockdowns.That drove the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent from 4.4 percent in March - the highest level since the Great Depression of the 20th century.The United States is home to the world's largest and deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 75,000 fatalities and 1.2 million cases reported as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.The economic damage from the lockdowns to contain the virus has been swift and stunning, despite nearly $3 trillion in financial aid approved by Congress, and there is growing fear that the temporary layoffs will become permanent since some companies won't survive.Taken together, 21.4 million jobs were destroyed in March and April, nearly equal to the 23 million positions created during the economy's long expansion from February 2010 to February 2020.All major industry sectors felt the pain.Leisure and hospitality was the first sector hit and the one bearing the brunt of the impact of the lockdowns, shedding 7.7 million jobs, while manufacturing eliminated 1.3 million positions.Those two sectors alone added up to more than the 8.6 million total jobs lost in the two years of the global financial crisis.As bad as the data was, the real picture likely is much worse. The Labor Department noted the unemployment rate would have been closer to 20 percent, but some workers were misclassified as employed when they actually had been laid off because of COVID-19.The pandemic has caused many employees to leave the workforce altogether, while others have been forced from full-time jobs into part-time work.The measure of the labor force as a share of the total population sunk to 51.3 percent, its lowest in history, meaning nearly half of working-age Americans are not employed.Minorities were hit particularly hard: African American unemployment spiked to 16.7 percent from 6.7 percent in March, while the rate for Hispanics was 18.9 percent, more than triple in April.President Donald Trump said Friday the numbers were expected, and promised: "I'll bring it back.""I think it's going to come back blazing," he told reporters on the economy.Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden lambasted Trump for his handling of the crisis.