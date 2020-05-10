Life-threatening extreme heat set to trap millions indoors by 2060

Extreme heat and humidity are increasing across the globe, threatening millions of lives and economies in places where it could become fatal to work outdoors, scientists said on Friday.

People enjoy the beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Huntington Beach, California on Saturday. Orange County is the only county in the area where beaches remain open, and lifeguards at Huntington Beach expected tens of thousands of people to flock the beach from April 18 to 19 due to the heat wave. Photo: AFP