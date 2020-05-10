Iran says United States yet to respond about prisoner swap

Washington has yet to respond to Iran about a prisoner swap, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by the government's website on Sunday, reiterating that Tehran was ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States without preconditions.

If a swap goes ahead, it would be one of very few instances of cooperation in an otherwise deeply frayed US-Iran relationship, which has grown more hostile since US President Donald Trump took office."We have stated our readiness to discuss the release of all prisoners without preconditions ... but [the] Americans have not responded yet. It seems to us that Americans are more prepared than before to end this situation," Rabiei said, according to the government's website Dolat.ir.Both countries have called for the release of prisoners because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Iran is the worst hit country in the Middle East, while the United States has reported the highest number of deaths worldwide from the virus.Three Iranian officials told Reuters last week that a prisoner swap between the two countries was in the works. Michael White, a US navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, is a likely candidate to be swapped. He was released from prison in mid-March on medical furlough but remains in Iran."Washington is aware of our readiness and we think there is no need for a third country to mediate between Tehran and Washington for the prisoner exchange," Rabiei said. "However, if the American side agrees, the interest section of Iran in Washington will inform the US of our views on the details, including how and when the exchange will take place."