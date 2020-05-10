Quick resolution to China-India border faceoff shows communication mechanism effective: Chinese analysts

Workers hang Chinese and Indian national flags during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 12, 2015. Photo: CFP

Chinese and Indian troops reportedly had a faceoff along the two countries' border which was quickly resolved by local dialogue, Indian media reported.This showed the effectiveness of the bilateral communication mechanism established after the Doklam Standoff, Chinese analysts said on Sunday.But it also reminded both countries to find an ultimate solution to the border issues as soon as possible, they added.Troops of China and India faced off at the border close to North Sikkim a few days ago, with minor injuries on both sides, Indian media outlet Asian News International (ANI) reported on Sunday, citing Indian Army sources.The faceoff was resolved after local interaction and dialogue, the report quoted the Indian military sources as saying.They also said that similar temporary and short duration faceoffs happen frequently as the border issue has not been resolved.Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols, the report said.The Chinese side had not announced information on the reported incident as of press time.Qian Feng, a senior fellow at the Taihe Institute and director of the research department of the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday that Chinese and Indian troops have been conducting increased border patrols thanks to improved transportation on both sides.The China-India border issue was left over from the past and both sides have different recognition, Qian said, noting that despite this, the two countries' leaderships and related authorities have established communication mechanisms.Their effectiveness was demonstrated by this incident, Qian said, as the problem was solved at the local level and did not escalate to a national level.The faceoff reminded both countries that while these reoccurring minor issues have not yet hurt China-India relations, they may in the future, Qian said."So we need to find opportunities and work out a fair and reasonable resolution to the border issue as soon as possible," he said.China and India experienced a 72-day military standoff in Doklam in 2017. Since then, measures have been taken to avoid another similar major incident.The two countries' leaders had two informal meetings and agreed both sides will continue to maintain peace and tranquility in border areas and work on additional confidence-building measures through consultation.After the second informal meeting they urged the special representatives of the two countries to figure out a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the border issue, the Xinhua News Agency reported on October 13, 2019. The two countries agreed to set up hotlines between the two countries' defense ministries and between neighboring military regions, said Wu Qian, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, at a routine press conference in August 2018.