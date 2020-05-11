COVID-19 cases in Belarus nearing 23,000

Workers unload medical supplies from China at an airport in Minsk, capital of Belarus, April 26, 2020. A cargo plane carrying medical supplies from China arrived in Belarus on Sunday, which will help the country fight COVID-19, the health ministry said. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Belarus reported 921 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 22,973, according to the country's health ministry.Of all the confirmed cases, 6,406 people have recovered so far, while 131 people with chronic diseases have died.As of Sunday, over 263,000 tests for coronavirus infection have been conducted across the country, including 11,772 tests performed from Saturday to Sunday, and 8.7 percent of all tests were positive, the ministry said. Enditem