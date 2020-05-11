Chinese super league should follow Bundesliga's return: commentator

Photo: Courtesy of Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga will return next weekend, becoming the first league to resume play amid the COVID-19 pandemic among the top five European leagues, and a Chinese soccer commentator has called for the Chinese Super League season to follow Bundesliga's example.Defending champs Bayern Munich leads the table with four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund. The team will travel to face Union Berlin on May 17.Before they could resume play, the Bundesliga made detailed plans.For Bayern Munich stars, after resting on Thursday and training on Friday and Saturday, they will check into hotels with the team for quarantine before games, according to a statement sent to the Global Times.On Thursday, Bayern Munich also welcomed Miroslav Klose to join Hansi Flick's first-team coaching staff.Renowned Chinese soccer commentator Liu Jianhong said the return of Buldesliga and South Korea's K league is significant for the Chinese Super League, which was scheduled to begin the new season on Feb-ruary 22."Under such circumstances, if the Super League still not consider resuming, it would be way too conserva-tive," said Liu.