China's universities slash research funds amid COVID-19 fallout

A Chinese student reads a book at a library in Zhengzhou, Central China’s Henan Province. File Photo: VCG
Universities across China announced they would slash research funding and other expenses during 2020 due to the economic impact of COVID-19, as government departments set the tone in preparation for thrifty lifestyles amid the pandemic.
Jiangnan University in East China's Jiangsu Province announced it would slash between 13.4 million yuan ($1.9 million) to 37.45 million yuan from its 2020 scientific research budget, according to a statement by school officials.
"All funds for basic scientific research projects will be reduced to 75 percent of their original plans," the statement said.
Jiangnan University, China's Ministry of Finance
, and Ministry of Education
have together pledged to lead a frugal lifestyle, and have also reduced budgets for ministries affiliated with colleges and universities.
China Agricultural University announced a cost reduction plan, including a 2 million yuan reduction in classroom upgrades, 2.55 million yuan in teaching, group cultivation, and others, according to a report by news platform thepaper.cn.
Other universities have started making plans to reduce expenses, including the People's Public Security University of China and Huazhong Agricultural University, said the report.
Chinese educational institutions aren't the only ones readjusting budgets as many colleges worldwide have encountered a tough year amid the pandemic.
Tens of thousands of university research jobs are at risk due to funding impacted by COVID-19, with some calling for a government funding, reported the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday.
Australian universities have been hit hard by the pandemic due to sharp decreases in foreign student enrollment that has served as a high-income revenue stream.
Universities in Manitoba, Canada, were told to lower expenses by 30 percent to help the province cope with the pandemic, Canada's CBC reported.
