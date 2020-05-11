PlayStation China store suspends service allegedly due to report by Nintendo fans

File Photo: Xinhua
Sony's PlayStation China store announced to suspend service on Sunday, which caused outcry among devoted users.
Netizens on Chinese social media assume that fans of Nintendo game Animal Crossing have alerted authorities that the company was providing unapproved games as Animal Crossing was recently banned from the Chinese mainland.
China PlayStation apologized Sunday on Weibo, and other social media platforms that it would suspend service at 7 am due to a security system upgrade.
The company said a notice would be issued when they decide to restore service.
The notice triggered heated discussions among Sony's Chinese fans, who expressed shock and disappointment.
PlayStation users said the move was a result after diehard Animal Crossing fans, a popular game developed by Nintendo, reported to Chinese authorities that PlayStation China store was providing unapproved foreign video games.
The illegal games included Grand Theft Auto, a controversial and violent game, even by US standards, the Global Times learned from a Chinese veteran gamer who requested anonymity.
Animal Crossing was removed from the Chinese mainland market after it was discovered that Hong Kong protesters were using it to promote "Hong Kong independence", according to media reports in April.
Grieving Animal Crossing lovers reported the PlayStation China store to sink the competition, according to the anonymous gamer.
PlayStation users have become the latest example of fans abusing China's report mechanism, citing irrational fans of Chinese actor Xiao Zhan who reported overseas fan fiction site AO3 to Chinese authorities for hosting fan fiction that depicted Xiao and his male co-star Wang Yibo from the hit TV drama "The Untamed" in a same-sex relationship in February.
Following the outpouring of complaints, the show's site was blocked on the Chinese mainland, leaving Xiao in considerable trouble
in both China and abroad.
Others have called for rationality and calmness and voiced support for Sony PlayStation, saying they would wait for the store to reopen.