Vanke's pork pursuit threatens smaller pig farms: hog farm veteran

A worker checks sows on a large-scale pig farm in Wuxuan county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. File Photo: VCG
Hog raising jobs offered by property magnate China Vanke caused a frenzy online over the weekend, fueling debate over the nation's ailing property sector versus what many consider as a lucrative line of business despite the economic woes caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Whatever has lured non-pig-farming firms such as Vanke to expand into the arena could impact smaller pig farmers struggling to survive, a major pig farmer in Southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region told the Global Times on Sunday.
In a job posting on Thursday, Vanke's newly crafted food business unit revealed five pig farming-related openings, all in Shenzhen. The job post started trending on social media, dissolving into heckles over property sluggishness versus the enviable profits of pig farmers.
Such crossover behavior is not uncommon in China, as e-commerce giants, including Alibaba, NetEase, and JD.com, have also diversified into pig farming. Property giants, including Evergrande, have also instituted animal husbandry arms.
Still, the job posting came across as eye-catching after fiscal disclosures portrayed stellar earnings of hog producers.
Shenzhen-listed hog producer Muyuan Foods revealed in late April that its net profits skyrocketed 863.75 percent to 4.13 billion yuan ($583.87 million). The company's net earnings totaled 6.11 billion yuan in 2019, a surge of 1,075.37 percent from the year before.
A recent job posting by Muyuan shows that the company based in Central China's Henan Province is looking for talent whom it offers monthly salaries of between 15,000 yuan and 40,000 yuan.
By comparison, Vanke tallied 38.87 billion yuan in net earnings last year, a mere 5.1 percent growth year-on-year, falling short of market estimates.
China's property market sees signs of recovery as a decline in contracted sales narrowed in the first quarter of the year from the first two months when the COVID-19 outbreak was at its peak, but conditions remain sluggish, Moody's said in a note sent to the Global Times in late April.
The rating agency's outlook for the nation's property sector turned negative in April, factoring in deteriorating operating conditions. National sales were estimated to fall by 5-10 percent this year.
The latest figures from Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a major animal husbandry region in China, also pointed to the other side of the fence.
The province saw average hog prices triple during Q1 from the previous year, and yields per market hog were 3.2 times the level during the same period in 2017, Heilongjiang Daily reported on Sunday. 169 slaughterhouses have resumed operations, tantamount to a resumption rate of 85 percent.
The province's hog inventory hit 12.5 million head in the first quarter, up 8.3 percent year-on-year, and its sow herd rose 2.3 percent year-on-year to 1.18 million head during the quarter. Market hogs fell 12.6 percent year-on-year to 4.63 million head over the past quarter though, per the report.
For smaller pig farmers, the outbreak has compounded the African swine fever-plagued woes, said Zhu Ruqiang, owner of a pig farm in Bobai, a county in Guangxi's Yulin.
Zhu, a laid-off employee from a local trading firm who has committed his life to pig farming for nearly two decades, revealed to the Global Times that his farm's market hogs are estimated to tally 3,000 head this year before rebounding to 6,000-7,000 the next year. The annual reading normally tops 10,000 head.
Zhu's pig farm could make ends meet except for last year when his family business lost roughly 8 million yuan.
This year would be tough also, and things will get back to normal the next year in profitability terms, he said.
A majority of the nation's small and micro-sized pig farms, referring to those raising a few hundred or even fewer hogs, have been scrambling to survive, according to Zhu, reckoning Vanke's foray into the sphere, albeit unlikely profit-making in the foreseeable future, tends to phase out many smaller pig farms.
Data from the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs showed that there are 26 million pig farms in the country, with 99 percent of them being small and medium-sized with market hogs of sub-500 head per annum. The smaller farms produce about half of the nation's pork though.
A venture into pig farming by the likes of Vanke entails costly management, Zhu said, speaking of high-paying positions offered by these non-farming firms.
Zhu said such inroads do not mean pig farms like his would be hopeless. Larger veteran pig farms are still better positioned to irk out gains in the cyclical sector, he believes, pledging investment aimed at digitalizing his farm to stay competitive.