Some nations see drop as infections spike again in Asia

Swathes of Europe began the long process of reopening from coronavirus lockdowns on Monday.

Portraits of representatives of professional groups who were mobilized during the COVID-19 pandemic are displayed during a tribute on a giant screen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

The mixed fortunes illustrated the high-wire act governments face across the globe as they try to get economies moving while keeping in check a pandemic that has now killed more than 282,900 people.France and Spain basked in a relaxation of restrictions and Britain plotted a path to normality.South Korea announced its highest number of infections for more than a month driven by a cluster in a Seoul nightlife district.With millions out of work and economies shattered, governments are desperate to hit the accelerator, but most are choosing a gradual approach as fears about a resurgence of the virus linger.In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was too soon for the country to lift its lockdown but he of¬fered hope by unveiling a "conditional plan" to ease curbs in England during the months ahead.Johnson said the restrictions had brought "a colossal cost to our way of life" but it would be "madness" to squander the nation's progress by moving too early.Almost seven weeks after a nationwide stay-at-home order was put into place, more than 31,800 have died in Britain - a figure second only to the United States.Elsewhere in Europe, however, officials have been emboldened by declining death rates, with France's toll dropping to 70 on Sunday, its lowest since early April, and Spain's daily fatalities falling below 200.The French were able to walk outside their homes without filling in a permit for the first time in nearly eight weeks on Monday, while teachers began returning to primary schools and some shops were set to re-open.Many Spaniards meanwhile made plans to meet friends and family at outdoor bars and restaurants, although virus hotspots such as Madrid and Barcelona remain under wraps.Germany too has set in motion the re-opening of shops, eateries, schools and gyms, but the process was thrown into doubt Sunday by official data indicating the virus appears to be picking up speed again.Chancellor Angela Merkel only days ago declared the country could gradually return to normal, but the figures showed the reproduction rate of the virus had exceeded the critical figure of 1.0, meaning one person infects on average more than one other.As recently as Wednesday, the number had stood at 0.65.South Korean officials ordered nightclubs and bars close after a fresh burst of transmission linked to an entertainment district in the capital.At first it was thought to have been triggered by a 29-year-old man who tested positive after spending an evening at five clubs and bars in Itaewon in early May.The new cluster prompted officials to push back the reopening of schools this week.In the US, the disease has moved into the White House's inner circle, with a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence testing positive. 