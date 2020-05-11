Iran warship accidentally 'hit by missile' during exercises

A small naval vessel belonging to the Iranian navy was involved in an accident on Sunday in a military exercise off Iran's southern coast.

The accident killed 19 people and injured 15 others, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency on Monday.The location of the incident was in waters in close proximity to Jask Port in southern Iran, the report said, citing a statement from the Navy.The Konarak vessel was in the middle of a military drill, the statement said. Rescue and relief operations began soon after the incident occurred and the injured persons were evacuated and sent to medical centers.Experts have started an investigation into the cause of the accident.The support ship involved was responsible for dropping targets into the sea for shooting exercises conducted by other ships. The vessel's position was too close to the missile target and was accidentally hit, according to the local media report.The Konarak was built by the Netherlands, equipped with 20 mm caliber cannons and four anti-ship cruise missile launchers.It also has de-mining capabilities and unmanned aerial vehicle launchers, allowing it to be also used for naval surveillance and reconnaissance tasks, media reports said. Weighing at 447 tons and 47 meters long.Iran and its arch enemy the US have traded barbs in the past year over a spate of incidents involving their forces in the sensitive Gulf waters.Tensions have escalated since 2018 when the US withdrew from a multinational accord that froze Iran's nuclear program and reimposed crippling sanctions on its economy.Tasnim news agency said in an English-language tweet that the Konarak had sunk after being hit by the missile fired by another Iranian warship "during live firing exercise in Jask area of #PersianGulf waters on 10th May."