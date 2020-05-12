Hangzhou university student escapes campus lockdown, video goes viral

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo video

A video depicting a college student swimming across a creek that surrounds the campus went viral on Monday, with web users dubbing it, "The Shawshank Truancy."Surrounded by a small and narrow strip of water, Hangzhou Normal University in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, implemented strict lockdown measures after the campus reopened. As the university is not surrounded by walls, but rather a creek, surveillance cameras caught one student swimming to freedom.The video, released by the university on Sunday, shows the student swimming across the small creek after tossing his backpack to the other side.One student said the student swam across so he could eat hotpot.Netizens said the young man in the video sent Hangzhou Normal University to Weibo's hot topic list for the third time. The university has previously hit the list due to Jack Ma and Chinese pop singer Mao Buyi, both are graduates from it.Some said the video reminds them of the film "The Shawshank Redemption."One netizen quoted a line from the film, "Some birds aren't meant to be caged, that's all. Their feathers are just too bright.' - The Shawshank's Redemption in Hangzhou Normal University."The university said on its official Weibo account the student has since returned, where he has been reprimanded and punished accordingly.