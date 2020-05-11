London's annual Chinese cultural event goes online amid COVID-19

Photo: Courtesy of Cultural Office, Chinese Embassy in UK
Without leaving home, people in the UK can enjoy Chinese culture online and from the comfort of their homes.
Affected by COVID-19, this year's Chinese Tourism and Culture Week event was held online, showcasing a selection of high-quality literature, music and photography especially for those who stay at home, work from home, and key workers at rest at home. During the first week of May, the first group of Chinese-English bilingual content was released on Twitter, Facebook, WeChat, and on other platforms by the China National Tourist Office, London.
The content was mainly comprised of Beijing Opera Classics, Chinese art, and work from international artists in the fight against COVID-19.
"Together," a musical co-production by China's National Opera House and its Italian counterpart, is a reflection on the spirit of solidarity and cooperation between nations amid the pandemic.
Li Xiaoping, a Chinese soprano who has lived in the UK for over 20 years, said this was a first-tier musical piece, "giving people strength, courage, and belief in life."
A chamber opera titled "A Sunny Day," produced by the China National Opera House during the pandemic, portrays the patients, doctors and virus vividly.
The exhibition "Our Silk Road
" featured over 60 photos selected out of 8,000 submissions from 330 photographers spanning 40 countries. The photos depicted everyday items and activities from different ethnic groups, including clothing, food, shelter, and travel The photos underscored a striking similarity among peoples, and further advocate an increase of knowledge, understanding and appreciation across cultures.
People canalso enjoy Beijing Opera classics with guides aimed at introducing China's cultural heritage through reading, listening, and watching.
According to the China National Tourist Office, London, the online version of "China Weeks: When Culture and Tourism Blend" will run through June.