Family members shocked after video captures nanny suffocating their mother

Screenshot of the video recordings by the hidden monitor in Chen's room Photo: Xiandai Kuaibao

Police in Liyang, East China's Jiangsu Province, have detained a woman, 67, and launched an investigation into the suffocation death of an 83-year-old woman that was recorded on video by a hidden monitor inside the victim's room."If it wasn't for the video, we would be grateful for Yu," Zhang Ying, the oldest daughter of the victim, surnamed Chen, told media on Monday.Chen had difficulty moving due to her deteriorating health. Yu began taking care of Chen on April 25.Chen died on May 2. Yu immediately informed Zhang Liu, Chen's son, who lived upstairs.Zhang told local media that he was sad and flurried and never questioned the cause of death. Yu calmed him and taught him how to handle the deceased."I felt she was so nice at that time and thanked her until I discovered the truth." Zhang told media.Zhang informed his brother and sisters of their mother's passing. Zhang Jiandong, the husband of Chen's youngest daughter, became suspicious and checked the video recordings where he discovered the truth.Yu used a pillow and also sat on Chen's chest to suffocate her. After confirming Chen had lost her vital signs, Yu asked Zheng to come to his mother's room.Screenshots from the recording were made available in the report.According to Zhang, Chen once complained about being abused by the previous nanny, so they installed a video monitor in her room. As things went well with Yu, the family rarely checked the monitor.Zhang said they never told Yu about the monitor. Zhang also said that she did not understand why Yu killed her mother.Yu was from the same village as the family, and they had known her for more than 10 years. According to Zhang, Yu was a former nurse.Global Times