Health officials carry the body of a coronavirus victim on a stretcher to container morgues in New York City on April 6. Photo: AFP

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 80,000 on Monday, reaching 80,087 as of 4:32 pm (2032 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.A total of 1,344,512 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.