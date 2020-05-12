Taiwan professor plays victim in ‘apology’ for discriminatory remarks against mainland student

The night view of Taipei on June 20, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

"You guys in the Chinese mainland might have eaten more tainted milk powder… You like to eat bats and mice," a university professor from the island of Taiwan reportedly told mainland students in his class. He was asked by one mainland student to apologize for his discriminatory remarks but later played the victim by hyping up the apology and claiming the apology was forced and that the school banned him from saying "Republic of China" in front of mainland students, which, the student said was taking advantage of the incident to spread separatist ideas.Ming-Wei Chao, an associate professor in the bioscience technology department in Chung Yuan Christian University, made the remarks in a class on March 13, according to Gai Xiaokang, the mainland student who reported the professor to the university and sought the apology.In video clips released by Taiwan media and video transcripts released by the university, Chao made a big deal of the incident in class. "People here in Taiwan may have eaten very little tainted milk powder, but you guys in the Chinese mainland might have eaten more. Yes, I am talking about you," he said to the mainland student.He also distorted official data when talking about the COVID-19 epidemic. "Guangzhou is the birthplace of the virus, you know? … You think only 10,000 people died of 'Wuhan pneumonia?'"Data released by the National Health Commission shows the death toll from COVID-19 in the Chinese mainland was 4,633 as of Tuesday.In addition to the slurs directed at the mainland, Chao also made racist comments about other countries. "Those people in Central and South America... It looks like we're a little bit ahead of them because they pick up the trash… We were discriminated against even by them. We might think that somehow, we were just a little bit lower than white people. Believe me, when white people talk to you, you will definitely be deferential to them."Gai, the mainland student, saw the video several days after the class. He is the only mainland student in class and had to take online course due to the epidemic.He was upset by the video and wrote a letter to the school reporting Chao's inappropriate comments, saying in the letter that Chao's deliberate insulting, attacking and prejudice can only be solved by reporting them to the school."A top-down approach is most efficient and the best way to protect the rights and interests of Chinese mainland students," he said, noting that this was not the first time mainland students have experienced such discrimination at school over the past two years, but Chao's comments this time really crossed the line.Chao "apologized" in class for the first time on April 10, according to Taiwan media. In the "apology" video, he stressed that he was a Taiwan professor of the "Republic of China," and the tone was so playful that some students were laughing.But Gai said that Chao's apology video was not sent to him. "It was probably his sardonic attitude that led the school to ask him for another apology," he said.Chao made another apology at a press conference organized by Democratic Progressive Party legislator Mark Ho Chih-Wei on Monday, where he said that "the university only wants mainland students but no dignity… 'Republic of China' has disappeared from university halls."In the apology video, Chao spoke slowly and reiterated that his apology was forced. The video also included sad background music."His apology began to move toward the topic of 'unification or independence,' which was very irrelevant and not what I asked for at all," said Gai.Gai believes Chao's deliberate emphasizing of "Taiwan professor of the 'Republic of China'" was changing the topic of discrimination into a political subject of separatism.Chung Yuan Christian University on Monday also issued a statement clarifying that the university asked Chao to apologize simply for making irrelevant comments with the class, in order to safeguard students' rights and interests.The school also stressed that the university reserves the legal right of prosecution for Chao's behavior of using partial information to trigger social contradiction and misunderstanding.