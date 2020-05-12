Two sessions to have fewer attendees, closed-loop management

Photo: China News Service

Many provinces and cities in China have held their local two sessions with enhanced measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic, including reducing the number of attendees and providing online interviews, and observers wonder whether these measures could be used for the upcoming national two sessions scheduled next week.Southwest China's Yunnan Province started its local two sessions on Sunday, making it the last province to do so.The Global Times found that most provinces have shortened their two sessions' period this year due to the COVID-19 epidemic. For example, Yunnan cut the period to three days, while in 2019 the two sessions lasted for more than five days. Southwest China's Sichuan Province shortened the period to four days.The agenda of the meetings was adjusted due to the shortened periods. For example, Yunnan officials do not need to read their entire work reports at the meeting - they can only give a brief report.In Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, the number of people to speak during the meetings was reduced from 15 to five.Strict epidemic prevention and control measures were adopted. In Sichuan, all attendees have to provide two negative results of COVID-19 nucleic acid tests and a "green code," which indicates the health of the holder.