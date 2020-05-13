RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Only time can tell if a chosen course of action was the right one. Until then, have confidence in your choices and do your best to prove you were right. If you take time out to hit the books, you are sure to learn something interesting. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6, 11, 15.Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)There will be strength in numbers today so make sure you do your best to tackle tasks while in a group. An unexpected romantic encounter is sure to get your heart beating. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Things are sure to proceed a lot more smoothly if you just go with the flow today. This doesn't mean that you can't have an opinion, just try to express yourself in a way that avoids conflict. Time will not be on your side when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A friend may point out a mistake you have made. There is no need to take offense, in fact you should welcome this type of friendly reminder. Financial matters should be a major focus for you over the next few days. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Difficult times are on the horizon. Preparing an emotional port in the storm now will help you weather this coming storm. Take this time to seek self improvement by doing some extra research in your field. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Don't hesitate to throw yourself into the deep end of the pool when it comes to taking on challenges. Although it may feel daunting, this will be a great way to unleash your hidden potential. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Play is not just for children. Make sure you take some time out of your busy day to have some fun now and then. Fortune will come to those who show patience. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Some friends will be heading out for some fun tonight. Even though you are busy, make sure you don't miss out on all the excitement, or you may come to regret it later. Financial concerns may be annoying but should not be ignored. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)It may be hurt to think about your failures, only by going over the past and examining how things went wrong will you be able to ensure you do not repeat the same mistakes. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)It will be important for you to learn how to laugh at yourself. A good sense of humor is the best set of armor when it comes to dealing with all tricks life loves to play on you. A major financial opportunity is coming your way. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Slow and steady wins the race. Although you may be under great pressure to hurry, stay relaxed and take things a step at a time. Lady Luck will be by your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Feel free to take some time out for some fun and excitement this evening. No matter if you head out by yourself or bring some friends, you are guaranteed to have an experience that you will never forget. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)An uneventful day may leave you with nothing much to do. Make sure you take advantage of this valuable opportunity to sharpen your skills through education. ✭✭✭✭