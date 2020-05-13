Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/13 20:33:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 ___ New Guinea

  6 Had dumplings, say

  9 (I'm so shocked!)

 13 Some Taiwanese tablets

 14 Particle such as H+

 15 ___ Ricans

 16 *Seder plate item that isn't for eating

 18 Center of power

 19 Cargo measures

 20 Comedian Wong

 21 Major uncertainties

 22 Second person

 23 *Realistically representing everyday events

 25 Miffed, with "off"

 27 Beyonce, to Jay-Z

 28 Island with a lagoon

 30 Game console hidden in "Genesis"

 31 Many a CEO's degree

 34 *You might open a window for one

 39 Fish never served raw

 40 Pen brand

 41 Fails to include

 42 Massage venues

 44 Selena Gomez, for Selenators

 45 *Sign flashed at a University of Texas game

 50 Tallahassee sch.

 53 Woolly pack animal

 54 Lard, e.g.

 55 "I don't give ___!"

 56 "Same here!"

 57 Shots one may take after the starred answers' starts

 59 Wall-climbing plants

 60 Subj. for some immigrants

 61 Uncouth type

 62 Perfect scores for gymnasts

 63 "Psst!"

 64 Furious with

DOWN

  1 Pale-looking

  2 "Bless you!" elicitor

  3 Staple in Chinese cooking

  4 Coffeehouse dispensers

  5 Make inquiries

  6 Garlicky spread

  7 Gin mixer

  8 Arizona-to-Kansas dir.

  9 Company that owns Blogger

 10 ___ art (computer character images)

 11 Jam-pack

 12 No longer trendy

 15 Steep face

 17 Like Mr. Clean and Captain Picard

 21 Gem State capital

 23 ___-control

 24 Wide-mouthed jug

 26 Polar present producer

 28 Leave wide-eyed

 29 Start of many titles

 30 Org. for Lions and Vikings

 31 Postal crime

 32 Small amount

 33 "___ Poetica"

 35 Michelle who led the Let's Move! campaign

 36 Perch or sole

 37 Does some lawn repair

 38 Grp. with co-pays

 42 Roller derby needs

 43 Rio Grande feeder

 44 Not domestic: Abbr.

 45 "I've ___!" ("Enough is enough!")

 46 Greek salad tidbit

 47 Elect to participate

 48 Good to have around

 49 Surge on Wall Street

 51 Unpaid seasonal deliveryman?

 52 Surprising win

 55 Taj Express destination

 57 "Not a big fan"

 58 Deep Blue's creator

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
