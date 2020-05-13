Puzzle

1 ___ New Guinea6 Had dumplings, say9 (I'm so shocked!)13 Some Taiwanese tablets14 Particle such as H+15 ___ Ricans16 *Seder plate item that isn't for eating18 Center of power19 Cargo measures20 Comedian Wong21 Major uncertainties22 Second person23 *Realistically representing everyday events25 Miffed, with "off"27 Beyonce, to Jay-Z28 Island with a lagoon30 Game console hidden in "Genesis"31 Many a CEO's degree34 *You might open a window for one39 Fish never served raw40 Pen brand41 Fails to include42 Massage venues44 Selena Gomez, for Selenators45 *Sign flashed at a University of Texas game50 Tallahassee sch.53 Woolly pack animal54 Lard, e.g.55 "I don't give ___!"56 "Same here!"57 Shots one may take after the starred answers' starts59 Wall-climbing plants60 Subj. for some immigrants61 Uncouth type62 Perfect scores for gymnasts63 "Psst!"64 Furious with1 Pale-looking2 "Bless you!" elicitor3 Staple in Chinese cooking4 Coffeehouse dispensers5 Make inquiries6 Garlicky spread7 Gin mixer8 Arizona-to-Kansas dir.9 Company that owns Blogger10 ___ art (computer character images)11 Jam-pack12 No longer trendy15 Steep face17 Like Mr. Clean and Captain Picard21 Gem State capital23 ___-control24 Wide-mouthed jug26 Polar present producer28 Leave wide-eyed29 Start of many titles30 Org. for Lions and Vikings31 Postal crime32 Small amount33 "___ Poetica"35 Michelle who led the Let's Move! campaign36 Perch or sole37 Does some lawn repair38 Grp. with co-pays42 Roller derby needs43 Rio Grande feeder44 Not domestic: Abbr.45 "I've ___!" ("Enough is enough!")46 Greek salad tidbit47 Elect to participate48 Good to have around49 Surge on Wall Street51 Unpaid seasonal deliveryman?52 Surprising win55 Taj Express destination57 "Not a big fan"58 Deep Blue's creator

Solution