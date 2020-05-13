Puzzle
ACROSS
1 ___ New Guinea
6 Had dumplings, say
9 (I'm so shocked!)
13 Some Taiwanese tablets
14 Particle such as H+
15 ___ Ricans
16 *Seder plate item that isn't for eating
18 Center of power
19 Cargo measures
20 Comedian Wong
21 Major uncertainties
22 Second person
23 *Realistically representing everyday events
25 Miffed, with "off"
27 Beyonce, to Jay-Z
28 Island with a lagoon
30 Game console hidden in "Genesis"
31 Many a CEO's degree
34 *You might open a window for one
39 Fish never served raw
40 Pen brand
41 Fails to include
42 Massage venues
44 Selena Gomez, for Selenators
45 *Sign flashed at a University of Texas game
50 Tallahassee sch.
53 Woolly pack animal
54 Lard, e.g.
55 "I don't give ___!"
56 "Same here!"
57 Shots one may take after the starred answers' starts
59 Wall-climbing plants
60 Subj. for some immigrants
61 Uncouth type
62 Perfect scores for gymnasts
63 "Psst!"
64 Furious withDOWN
1 Pale-looking
2 "Bless you!" elicitor
3 Staple in Chinese cooking
4 Coffeehouse dispensers
5 Make inquiries
6 Garlicky spread
7 Gin mixer
8 Arizona-to-Kansas dir.
9 Company that owns Blogger
10 ___ art (computer character images)
11 Jam-pack
12 No longer trendy
15 Steep face
17 Like Mr. Clean and Captain Picard
21 Gem State capital
23 ___-control
24 Wide-mouthed jug
26 Polar present producer
28 Leave wide-eyed
29 Start of many titles
30 Org. for Lions and Vikings
31 Postal crime
32 Small amount
33 "___ Poetica"
35 Michelle who led the Let's Move! campaign
36 Perch or sole
37 Does some lawn repair
38 Grp. with co-pays
42 Roller derby needs
43 Rio Grande feeder
44 Not domestic: Abbr.
45 "I've ___!" ("Enough is enough!")
46 Greek salad tidbit
47 Elect to participate
48 Good to have around
49 Surge on Wall Street
51 Unpaid seasonal deliveryman?
52 Surprising win
55 Taj Express destination
57 "Not a big fan"
58 Deep Blue's creator
Solution