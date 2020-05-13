Learning Chinese

the neighborhood committee居委会(jūwěihuì)A: The express delivery storage box in our building can't be used anymore.我们家楼下的快递柜已经不让用了。(wǒmén jiā lóuxiàde kuàidìɡuì yǐjīnɡ bùrànɡyònɡle.)B: Why?为什么？(wéishenme?)A: Because originally it was for storing packages for free, but now it charges an overtime fee. The neighborhood committee thinks that this hurts the interests of residents and breaks the agreement that let them in the compounds in the first place.因为本来是免费寄存快递的。现在开始要收超时费了。居委会认为有损居民利益,也违背了当时让快递柜入住小区街道的协议。(yīnwéi běnláishì miǎnfèi jìcún kuàidìde. xiànzài kāishǐ yào shōu chāoshífèile. jūwěihuì rènwéi yǒusǔn jūmínlìyì, yě wéibèile dānɡshí rànɡkuàidìɡuì rùzhù xiǎoqūjiēdàode xiéyì.)B: The neighborhood committee is a group that can't be ignored. During the pandemic, they were involved in all sorts of matters and brought residents together to fight the pandemic.居委会真是一个不可忽略的队伍啊。这疫情期间,没少牵头各种大大小小的事儿,让居民团结在一起抗击疫情。(jūwěihuì zhēnshì yīɡè bùkě hūlüède duìwǔa. zhè yìqínɡ qījiān, méishǎo qiāntóu ɡèzhǒnɡ dàdàxiǎoxiǎode shìér, rànɡ jūmín tuánjié zài yīqǐ kànɡjīyìqínɡ.)A: I can't argue with that!谁说不是呢！(shuíshuō bùshìne.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT