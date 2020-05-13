US virus expert Fauci advises against rapid restarts as deaths resurge

Europe's reopening gathered pace on Wednesday after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, while America's top infectious diseases official warned of uncontrollable new outbreaks if the process happens too quickly in the US.

File photo shows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) reacting at a press conference on EU's response to COVID-19 at the EU Emergency Response Coordination Center in Brussels, Belgium, March 2. Photo:Xinhua

Austria announced its border with Germany would be unlocked following a two-month shutdown and Britons were allowed unlimited outdoor exercise, despite a global death toll closing in on 300,000.Curbs that have confined billions to their homes continued easing but the death toll spiked in some of the world's most populated countries, with Brazil, Russia and the US all reporting bad news.It came as US government expert Anthony Fauci issued a stark warning to Congress about the dangers of resuming normal life too soon, saying a run of 14 days with falling cases was a vital first step.Fauci said the true number killed by the epidemic in the US is likely greater than the official toll of over 82,000 - the world's highest.On Tuesday the US registered 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, a steep rise after daily tolls fell below 1,000 on Sunday and Monday.Fauci's cautionary message stands at odds with rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who has pressed for rapid steps to rekindle the devastated US economy before a November election.In the House of Representatives meanwhile, Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion viral response package, the largest yet, to fund efforts to fight the pandemic and provide emergency payments to millions of American households.The lifting of lockdowns across Europe has gathered pace this week, with France beginning to re-open primary schools and nurseries.Teachers wore face masks and desks were separated as children filed back into classrooms.Russia began easing lockdown rules even as infections surged past 242,200 - now the second most cases in the world after the US.The nation hit the landmark on Tuesday after a week of reporting more than 10,000 daily cases.President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has also tested positive for the virus.For those braving public transport in Moscow, masks and gloves were a must in line with new anti-virus rules.The Canada-US border is expected to stay closed to nonessential travel until June 21, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday.Canada and the US had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions for another 30 days.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $270 billion economic stimulus as the Asian giant's economy lumbers back to life after a prolonged shutdown.Its giant railway network also restarted, despite a recent surge in infections.The country of 1.3 billion imposed a strict lockdown in late March, which Modi's government has credited with keeping cases to a modest 70,000, with around 2,300 deaths.Coronavirus screening has surged in South Korea since authorities introduced anonymous testing, as they scrambled to tackle a nightclub cluster.