EBRD sounds warning for virus-hit emerging economies

Europe's development bank warned Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis would deal a "massive" economic blow this year to its investment zone, which is also reeling from collapsing commodity prices.

A projection on the side of St. Thomas Hospital marks the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a pioneer of modern nursing, on Monday in London. Photo: AFP

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) predicted that the near-40 economies where it operates will shrink by an average 3.5 percent this year on the back of the global health crisis, before rebounding by 4.8 percent in 2021. And the downturn could potentially be deeper than expected - if COVID-19 social distancing measures remain in place for longer than anticipated."The crisis has been a massive hit and coming out of it will be just as challenging," said EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik in the bank's latest outlook report."This is not the time to engage in economic nationalism and protectionism, but a time to shape a better future through international commitment to free trade, climate change mitigation and economic cooperation," she added.The EBRD cautioned that the growth predictions are however subject to "unprecedented uncertainty" arising from the global health crisis, adding that some of its investment zone has also been slammed by tumbling prices for commodities - particularly oil.And the institution warned there could be "potentially significant longer-term economic, political and social effects" that could deepen the painful downturn."If social distancing remains in place for much longer than anticipated, the recession may be much deeper, with the 2019 levels of output per capita not attained again for years to come," the EBRD said on Wednesday.The London-based bank now invests in emerging economies from Central and Eastern Europe, through to Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.