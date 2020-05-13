Spreading pandemic in Russia deals blow to Chinese investors

A medical worker of a private clinic prepares to collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing in Moscow, Russia, on April 17, 2020. Russia has registered a daily record of 4,070 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with the total number reaching 32,008 as of Friday, official data showed. (Sputnik via Xinhua)

A deterioration of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, which catapulted the nation into second place in number of infections, is reversing progress by many Chinese businesses as COVID-19 outbreak ebbed at home, according to a Russian trade dealer in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province.Business activity saw a conspicuous uptick at the beginning of April when the disease was shown to be largely contained in China, Hu Yong, partner of a Yiwu-based logistics firm that ships Chinese products to Russia, told the Global Times on Wednesday.In a notable sign of progress, Wuhan - China's hardest-hit city - lifted its stringent lockdown on April 8.Hu's firm, which ships cross-border e-commerce goods, saw its business rebound to 70 percent of pre-virus levels. "There was a prevailing atmosphere of optimism [among Chinese businesses] on the back of Russia's seemingly effective virus containment versus virus-ravaged Europe at large,'' he said. Some businesses even planned to invest more in Russia.However, a continued sharp rise in confirmed cases in Russia since late April has brought activity to a new standstill, including for Hu's company.At present, its operations - including shipments of anti-virus items - are only running at about 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels, Hu said, and general trade between the two countries has fared even worse.Russia added 10,028 confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 242,271, second only to the US.For Dongjin Group, based in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, one of the largest foreign owners of farms in Russia, the situation is like adding insult to injury."The epidemic has had a huge impact on our soybean farming in Russia's Far East," Zhang Dajun, chairman of Dongjin Group, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Chinese technicians previously played a big part in ensuring farming, but their entry into Russia has been banned amid efforts to control the virus. Their remote supervision has been less effective, Zhang said, estimating that the company's soybean harvest in Russia will halve this year.Dongjin's soybean planting area in the Far East totaled less than 500,000 mu last year. The company's soybean harvest, affected by local floods, came in at roughly 40,000 tons in 2019, according to Zhang.With uncertainty lingering over Russia's virus containment, Chinese businesses need to find their own solutions.Hu's company, with operations in Yiwu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, is shifting toward home turf, tapping into livestreaming commerce, which is all the rage in Chinese marketplace.Chinese companies in Russia are contemplating the future of their business operations in the post-pandemic era, keeping an eye on cross-border virtual markets and weighing the challenges of surviving a digitalized world, Zhou Liqun, president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told the Global Times in a recent interview.Some US, German and French firms are putting more money into Russian market, where they are investing and creating jobs, especially in cross-border e-commerce and courier services.Global Times