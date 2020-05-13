Attempted murder case leads to call to empower the elderly

Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

A son's attempt to bury his disabled mother alive in a village in Jingbian county, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province aroused public concern about the elderly care system in rural areas. However, experts said the case is an extreme individual one, despite the need for reform in the rural elderly care system.Fifty-eight-year-old Ma was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder. The suspect allegedly sought to kill his 79-year-old mother by burying her alive in a deserted tomb, according to the official local police WeChat account.The case aroused public anger across the country, and some web users blamed the elderly care system for the tragedy. However, experts said the case is not typical, while conceding the need for reform in the elderly care system in rural areas.On Saturday, the National Health Commission and the China National Committee on Ageing released a statement condemning the crime and calling for the suspect to be punished with severity if found guilty.The statement said that the two departments attach significant importance to the case, and provincial authorities have sent officials to Jingbian to guarantee Wang's medical treatment and provide Wang with a better life in the future.Li Guoxiang, a research fellow on the agricultural sector at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times the elderly care system is relatively weak in China, especially in rural areas where there is a fast-growing aging population."Compared with retired people in cities, most old people in rural areas have no or very limited access to public pensions, making it difficult to support their daily necessities," said Li.Xi Heng, a professor at the School of Public Management of Northwest University in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said that a loose personal relationship network and limited elderly care resources make for a dire situation in rural areas. However, Ma's case is not typical but quite an extreme and individual case.Li said a weak family financial situation is one of the causes of the tragedy, and there are other unfortunate aspects. For example, some people distort the idea of filial piety and believe that virtue is all about a grand funeral after their parents' death, and treating parents well while they are alive is less important.Li suggested the government could adjust pension policies to allow old people in rural areas to enjoy better pensions to improve their quality of life. More elderly care patterns should be explored as most old people choose to spend their later life at home, said Li. Such policies have seen achievements in some provinces.Xi told the Global Times extreme cases happen in all societies, but most people respect and love their elders.The two ministries said they will continue to implement the Law of Protection of the Rights and Interests of the Elderly and will promote the socialist core value of respecting and supporting the elderly. In the meantime, they will crack down on crimes against the elderly, safeguard the legitimate rights of the elderly and create a good social environment for the elderly to enjoy a good life.