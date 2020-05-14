Restricting juveniles' access to internet urged as 93.1 pct of Chinese minors go online

Photo: IC

Chinese netizens have called for enhanced restrictions on juveniles' access to the internet as 175 million Chinese minors, or 93.1 percent of them, are internet users. This comes amid negative reports of underage internet users spending thousands of dollars on video games without their families' approval or copying dangerous activities in video games.According to the latest report on internet use among minors for 2019, nearly 33 percent of them start to use the internet before they reach school age, reflecting a significant increase, the Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday.Studying topped the list of online activities of Chinese minors, with about 89.6 percent of the respondents engaged in learning activities when online, the report said, adding that 65.9 percent and 61 percent listened to music and played games, respectively.Chatting, watching videos and using social media were also among the frequent activities enjoyed by underage Chinese netizens, the report noted.The study results come at the same time as reports on the internet's negative effects on Chinese minors, which has triggered heated discussion on Chinese social media with many netizens calling for enhanced management by game developers and further restricting juveniles' access to the internet.For example, parents in Handan, North China's Hebei Province, are preparing to sue a video game company for compensation after their son surnamed Shen, 11, jumped from the fourth floor of their building with his younger sister in March to see if they could survive as characters do in video games. The parents are calling for game developers to increase the login threshold.The two children were seriously injured in the accident. Doctors said initially the boy was in a critical condition. They were both out of danger as of Wednesday, according to media reports.In another case, a 12-year-pld boy in Xi'an, Norwest China's Shaanxi Province, son of a sanitation worker surnamed Li, stole his mother's identification card and bank card to spend a total of 30,000 yuan ($4,231) on video games. Li's monthly salary is 2,700 yuan, media reported Wednesday.The Global Times has also learned from some parents that their children's performance in class had worsened since they started using the internet for study purposes. These children search for answers to their homework on the internet but don't try to understand how to arrive at the answer.Some netizens suggest a real-name system should be used to access the internet and apply classified management for minors.Experts also warned that minors are too young to know right from wrong and are flooded with information on the internet. Governmental supervision on related platforms needs to be enhanced. But families' company, proper guidance and education are most important.The internet penetration rates of left-behind children and migrant children are 77.7 percent and 83.6 percent, respectively, the report said, and it called for enhanced social care for the groups as they have relatively low internet skills, an obvious preference for mobile games and greater vulnerability to being led astray.The report was jointly issued by the Chinese Communist Youth League Central Committee and the China Internet Network Information Center. It was based on a survey of 34,661 students in primary, middle, and high school plus secondary vocational schools in 31 provincial-level regions.