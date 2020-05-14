Former senior official took more than $102.4m in bribes

Zhao Zhengyong, the sacked former Party Secretary of Shaanxi Province Photo: cnsphoto

China's top disciplinary watch dog confiscated more than 631 million yuan ($90.1 million) worth cash and properties illegally obtained by an ex-senior official of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province Zhao Zhengyong, according to a statement released by China's Central Discipline Inspection Commission on Wednesday.Zhao, former Party Secretary of Shaanxi, faced his trial on Monday in North China's Tianjin Municipality for bribe-taking. He is being prosecuted for taking bribes of more than 717 million yuan ($102.4 million), including 100 million yuan-worth of house properties and stocks, which have been confiscated and frozen by the Central Discipline Inspection Commission, according to the statement.The confiscated properties and money will be handled in accordance with the sentence made by judiciary authorities according to relevant laws and regulations.