Plump and healthy: China tests all giant pandas at Chengdu base for COVID-19

Panda twins Meng Yuan and Mengxiang play wither their mum at the Berlin Zoo, May 10, 2020. Bamboo supply for pandas has not been affected by the pandemic, and members of the panda family are all in good health conditions, according to a spokesperson of the zoo on May 13, 2020. (Photo provided to China News Service)

All pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province have been tested for COVID-19 and their results were all negative, relieving netizens' concerns.The nucleic acid tests for pandas commenced after the base learned tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo in New York in the US tested positive for coronavirus, Zhang Zhihe, director of the base, told national media outlet China Central Television (CCTV) on Wednesday.To ensure the continuation of normality for giant pandas, the panda base stored a large amount of bamboo when the epidemic broke out, and experts at the base devised an emergency food supply plan for giant pandas, an employee at the base told Global Times on Wednesday.He shared with the Global Times the daily work of breeders amid the epidemic. Breeders start disinfecting the pandas' houses and outdoor playgrounds at 8 am every day, and then they clean panda poop and leftover bamboo.They also change the disinfectant in the foot trays at the entrance of animal houses every two hours, and disinfect the panda's kitchen and toilet three times a day.Chinese netizens are delighted to learn that pandas in Chengdu are safe and healthy.The related hashtag "All giant pandas in Chengdu conduct nucleic acid tests" has been viewed more than 110 million times on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo as of press time."Good job! Our national treasures are healthy," one Sina Weibo user wrote.Global Times