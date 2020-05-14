New Zealanders Queue Up Along Streets as Barbers Return to Business

A man rides a bicycle near a commercial street in Wellington, New Zealand, May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

New Zealanders have welcomed the easing of Covid-19 restrictions with dozens lining up on the streets at midnight to get a haircut.Hairdressers and barbers throughout Auckland opened their doors at midnight, according to the New Zealand Herald."I have been waiting a long time. I was going to get one the day they shut down," said Corbin Harkness who was in the queue, as quoted by the New Zealand Herald.According to reports, at least three Auckland barbers opened their doors at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.The state of emergency was declared in New Zealand on 25 March. On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country would move from the alert level 3 to level 2 starting from Thursday, further relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions. Over the past day, New Zealand registered no new COVID-19 cases with the total tally stands at 1,147 with 21 related deaths.COVID-19 alert level 2 in New Zealand envisages that retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, and other public places will reopen.