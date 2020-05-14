Chinese scientists analyze genetic adaptations of fall armyworm

Fall armyworm. Photo: IC

Chinese scientists have reported a chromosome-level assembled genome of the fall armyworm, a species that causes heavy damage to crops, the China Science Daily reported Monday.The research conducted by Zhejiang University, Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and other institutions also analyzed the mechanism of the worm's rapid global dispersal and invasion, providing a reference for the prevention and control of the species.Researchers used advanced genetic technology to sequence a fall armyworm sample collected from Zhejiang Province and obtained a chromosome-level genome.They identified 22,623 protein-coding genes and revealed the expansion of detoxification-associated gene families in the fall armyworm. They identified 221 taste receptor genes of the fall armyworm.The research provides theoretical support for analyzing fall armyworm's biological and genetic characteristics, paving the way for pest management as well as the development of new control methods. The research was published in the journal Molecular Ecology Resources.