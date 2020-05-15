Celebrity worshippers deface historical fighter jet

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo video
Chinese netizens expressed outrage on Thursday after reports went viral that revealed celebrity fans had written the names of their idols on a fighter aircraft at a park in East China's Fujian Province. The behavior was called a "disgrace" and was seen as disrespectful toward history.
Lin Bohua, a high school senior in Fu'an, Fujian Province, visited a local park in March with two classmates where they found many celebrity names had been scrawled on a Mig-15 aircraft, according to a report on 81.cn.
According to online photos, the names include Chinese singer and actor Xiao Zhan
, who is already embroiled in controversy for his fans' extreme behavior.
Photo: Screenshot of Weibo video
The aircraft served with distinction during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953). Lin told 81.cn that they were horrified at such bad behavior and immediately bought detergent so they could scrub the plane.
Lin reported the issue to the park's management department, and uploaded photos on social media platforms, triggering outcry among netizens.
"Aircraft that used to fight for the country was scrawled so casually. These fans forgot who earned today's peaceful life for them. It is a disgrace," a military fan in Beijing surnamed Xuan told the Global Times on Thursday.
Fortunately, the markings were cleaned and did not cause permanent damage to the aircraft, Xuan said.
"It reflects that there are still a few blank spots in national defense education," Li Liangping, a Fu'an military official told 81.cn. Li said they would launch education activities and enhance law enforcement to prevent similar incidents.
Photo: Screenshot of Weibo video
Lin, along with other military fans, including aircraft maintenance personnel and retired soldiers, donated 3,650 yuan ($515) and met at the park on May 4 to clean and re-paint the Mig-15.
The incident comes amid controversy over fans' excessive behavior
when supporting Chinese idols on social media platforms. In February, Xiao Zhan
's admirers reported overseas fan fiction website AO3 to the Chinese authorities for hosting love stories featuring their idol Xiao Zhan
and his male co-star Wang Yibo from the hit TV drama The Untamed.
The popular platform was shut down soon after, provoking public backlash, with some criticizing the fans for damaging artistic freedom.
The Mig-15 controversy was intensified after a primary school teacher in East China's Jiangsu Province instructed her students to appear in a short video to show their support for Xiao. The teacher was suspended after she was slammed by netizens for misuse of teacher authority and misguiding young students.