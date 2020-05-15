Celebrity worshippers deface historical fighter jet

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo video

Chinese netizens expressed outrage on Thursday after reports went viral that revealed celebrity fans had written the names of their idols on a fighter aircraft at a park in East China's Fujian Province. The behavior was called a "disgrace" and was seen as disrespectful toward history.Lin Bohua, a high school senior in Fu'an, Fujian Province, visited a local park in March with two classmates where they found many celebrity names had been scrawled on a Mig-15 aircraft, according to a report on 81.cn.According to online photos, the names include Chinese singer and actor Xiao Zhan , who is already embroiled in controversy for his fans' extreme behavior.

The aircraft served with distinction during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953). Lin told 81.cn that they were horrified at such bad behavior and immediately bought detergent so they could scrub the plane.Lin reported the issue to the park's management department, and uploaded photos on social media platforms, triggering outcry among netizens."Aircraft that used to fight for the country was scrawled so casually. These fans forgot who earned today's peaceful life for them. It is a disgrace," a military fan in Beijing surnamed Xuan told the Global Times on Thursday.Fortunately, the markings were cleaned and did not cause permanent damage to the aircraft, Xuan said."It reflects that there are still a few blank spots in national defense education," Li Liangping, a Fu'an military official told 81.cn. Li said they would launch education activities and enhance law enforcement to prevent similar incidents.

