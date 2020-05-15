Chinese Consulate General in Calgary urges Canadian city premier stop slandering China to please Trump

Photo: Screenshot of the official website of Consulate-General of China in Calgary

The Chinese Consulate General in Calgary on Friday denounced Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's slamming of China's handling of COVID-19, urging the premier to respect the truth, stop slandering China and cease acting to please the US President Donald Trump.The Chinese consulate said on its official website that it is "pity" to hear the "slamming" remarks Kenney made during a virtual roundtable hosted by the Washington-based Canadian American Business Council on Wednesday. Kenney joined the China-bashing campaign to savage China's handling of the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak and urge Canada and the US to bring manufacturing back to North America."A large body of facts and data suggests that China did not 'play down, obfuscate or cover up the dangers posed by the novel coronavirus when it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan'," the Chinese consulate said, refuting Kenney's groundless remarks."He is holding a magnifying glass and a preconceived judgment, and is particularly critical of China's handling of this never-before-seen virus," it said. "If [this continues], please also be ready to accept a similar attack and a reckoning of how he has handled the outbreak in Alberta, or even his policy-making since taking office."What China has pursued is a joint fight against the virus to achieve a win-win outcome based on mutual respect.The consulate urged Kenney stop tagging China with "wolf-warrior diplomacy," as China is defending itself with facts and reason rather than slander and stigmatization.It reminded the premier to stop "pleasing" Trump by blaming China. "Trump will not spare a glance, let alone those American audiences, as many are not fond of Mr. Trump but instead have profitable and unshakable business with China.Global Times