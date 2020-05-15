Beijing's largest vegetable wholesale market to sell washed vegetables

People buy vegetables at a store. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Beijing's municipal authorities announced on Thursday that Beijing will comprehensively promote the sales of washed vegetables in order to help reduce the city's overall volume of kitchen waste.The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs jointly announced the move, saying the city's largest produce market Xinfadi is expected to reduce garbage by 7,000 tonnes this year by selling minimally processed vegetables.The national capital began to carry out mandatory garbage sorting on May 1 with the city's newly revised household waste regulation taking effect. It requires people to classify household waste into four categories: kitchen, recyclable, hazardous and other waste.By requiring the sale of fresh-cut vegetables, the municipal authorities hope to guide residents' consumption habits and reduce kitchen waste.Zhang Yuelin, general manager of Xinfadi Market, said the market has introduced a vegetable cleaning workshop. It will also encourage suppliers to provide kitchen-ready vegetables to enter Beijing by reducing their fees to enter the market.She said the total amount of garbage in the market has decreased year by year. At present, the amount of garbage generated in the market is only half of that of five years ago. This year, it is expected to reduce the amount of garbage by another 20 percent compared with that of last year.