Pudong airport records new high in daily cargo traffic amid pandemic

A cargo flight agent carries out inspection procedures at the immigration inspection station of Shanghai. Photo: Courtesy of the Shanghai Airport Immigration Inspection Station.

Over 390 cargo flights took off and landed at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport on Thursday, a historic high, with most transporting supplies to aid the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.From May 1 to 14, Pudong airport saw 4,610 cargo flights depart and enter the country, with an average daily volume of nearly 330 cargo flights, up 35 percent from the previous 14 days, according to the Shanghai Airport Immigration Inspection Station.The station has launched several measures to meet the growing demand for global cargo transportation. Among such measures, it has opened a specialized window for those transporting medical supplies to combat the coronavirus. It has also increased its number of personnel to inspect international cargo flights, establishing a full-time patrol team and introducing wireless mobile inspection vehicles to ensure safety.The station has reported multiple incidents including misreporting and failing to report crew information, and has investigated and punished any illegal activities.