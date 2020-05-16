In pics: terraced fields in Hubei

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2020 shows villagers transplanting rice seedlings on the terraced fields in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2020 shows terraced fields and folk houses in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

