In pics: terraced fields in Hubei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/16 0:25:04

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2020 shows villagers transplanting rice seedlings on the terraced fields in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2020 shows terraced fields and folk houses in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2020 shows villagers transplanting rice seedlings on the terraced fields in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2020 shows terraced fields and folk houses in Gaoluo Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus