Young Turks allowed outside after 42-day lockdown

Young Turks wearing masks go out after 42-day lockdown on May 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)
Turkish young people aged between 15 and 20 were allowed outside on Friday for the first time in 42 days as part of the government's COVID-19 normalization plan.
Their four-hour permit provided them limited freedom as they were allowed to be within a short walking distance from their homes.
In the biggest Turkish city of Istanbul, they were seen mostly walking and spending some time with their friends at seaside parks.
In Turkey, the 20-year-olds and younger have been under lockdown since April 4 as part of the government's measures against the coronavirus pandemic.
The Turkish government has recently launched a normalization process as the figures related to COVID-19 cases tend downwards.
Turkey reported 1,708 new COVID-19 cases and 48 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 146,457 and the death toll to 4,055.