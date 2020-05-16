Young Turks allowed outside after 42-day lockdown

Young Turks wearing masks go out after 42-day lockdown on May 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

Turkish young people aged between 15 and 20 were allowed outside on Friday for the first time in 42 days as part of the government's COVID-19 normalization plan.Their four-hour permit provided them limited freedom as they were allowed to be within a short walking distance from their homes.In the biggest Turkish city of Istanbul, they were seen mostly walking and spending some time with their friends at seaside parks.In Turkey, the 20-year-olds and younger have been under lockdown since April 4 as part of the government's measures against the coronavirus pandemic.The Turkish government has recently launched a normalization process as the figures related to COVID-19 cases tend downwards.Turkey reported 1,708 new COVID-19 cases and 48 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 146,457 and the death toll to 4,055.