IPCC's report comprehensive, objective, fact-based, weighty: HKSAR chief executive

Carrie Lam, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Friday that the report released by the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) was comprehensive, objective, fact-based and weighty.The IPCC, Hong Kong's police watchdog, released on Friday a report in regard to the social unrest in Hong Kong since last June.The IPCC submitted to Lam its "Thematic Study Report on the Public Order Events arising from the Fugitive Offenders Bill since June 2019 and the Police Actions in Response" on Friday, which is available for viewing by members of the public."The IPCC has examined a large volume of information and has made detailed and objective representation of facts in the report," Lam said.She condemned the violence amid the social unrest and stressed that the HKSAR government and the police will resolutely say no to violence.Appreciating the responsibility and efforts of the IPCC and its secretariat, Lam said that they repeatedly checked and verified information in various ways in order to provide a fair and impartial report based on the facts.However, Lam said that it was a very sad report as it recorded an overview of large-scale activities from June last year to March this year, with conflicts increasing, violence levels worsening and online hate speech against the police spreading.From the perspective of the HKSAR government's governance, the whole social activity has deteriorated. If the spreading violence can not not be stopped effectively and in a timely manner, the "one country, two systems" principle and social stability will be shaken and Hong Kong will be pushed into the abyss, she said.Lam said the police is undoubtedly professional, but of course, the government will hold any police officer accountable if they overstep their legal duties while enforcing the law.However, she is also deeply saddened by the fact that since last year, there have been smears against the police in the society, and even some of the families of police officers have suffered various forms of injuries.Lam hoped that the public would work together to rebuild a good relationship between the police and the community.Lam stressed that the rule of law is the cornerstone of Hong Kong's success, the core value that ensures Hong Kong's continuous progress and development."One of the indispensable elements of the rule of law is that members of the public have to abide by the law. I, the HKSAR government and the police will resolutely say no to any violation of the law to prevent the deterioration of the law and order in Hong Kong, and ensure that members of the public will continue to enjoy their freedoms and rights within the legal boundaries," Lam stressed.