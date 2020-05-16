Green industries developed in Nanping, Fujian

A villager trims the grapes at a vineyard in Yangze Village of Jian'ou City in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 13, 2020. Nanping City has endeavored to develop green industries in multiple sectors such as agriculture, tourism and culture to translate its ecological advantages into the driving force of economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Aerial photo shows the view of a tea garden in Xiaoqiao Township of Jian'ou City in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 13, 2020. Nanping City has endeavored to develop green industries in multiple sectors such as agriculture, tourism and culture to translate its ecological advantages into the driving force of economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Aerial photo shows bamboo planted in Dongfeng Township of Jian'ou City in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 14, 2020. Nanping City has endeavored to develop green industries in multiple sectors such as agriculture, tourism and culture to translate its ecological advantages into the driving force of economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Aerial photo shows the view of Shuinan Village in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 15, 2020. Nanping City has endeavored to develop green industries in multiple sectors such as agriculture, tourism and culture to translate its ecological advantages into the driving force of economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo shows the view of a tea garden in Xingtian Township of Wuyishan City in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 17, 2020. Nanping City has endeavored to develop green industries in multiple sectors such as agriculture, tourism and culture to translate its ecological advantages into the driving force of economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo shows the view of a greenway in Xiaosong Township of Jian'ou City in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 14, 2020. Nanping City has endeavored to develop green industries in multiple sectors such as agriculture, tourism and culture to translate its ecological advantages into the driving force of economic development. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)