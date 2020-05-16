Daily life in Jerusalem's Old City amid COVID-19 pandemic

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/16 9:04:56

A man sells spices in his reopened shop amid COVID-19 pandemic in Jerusalem's Old City on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

A man wearing a face mask works in his reopened shop amid COVID-19 pandemic in Jerusalem's Old City on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

People wearing face masks walk in a reopened shopping street amid COVID-19 pandemic in Jerusalem's Old City on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

A man wearing a face mask sells fish outside a reopened shop amid COVID-19 pandemic in Jerusalem's Old City on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

A man wearing a face mask works in his reopened shop amid COVID-19 pandemic in Jerusalem's Old City on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

A man wearing a face mask works in his reopened shop amid COVID-19 pandemic in Jerusalem's Old City on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

