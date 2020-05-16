Joint anti-pandemic fight injects a new impetus into China-Canada ties

A notice of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak is seen at a playground in Toronto, Canada, on April 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

China said on May 13 that it is actively engaging with Canada to cooperate on developing COVID-19 medicines and vaccines. The National Research Council of Canada also confirmed the same, with both the countries lauding the move at the official level.Since the coronavirus hit the world, China and Canada have been cooperating in the anti-epidemic fight. In February, when China was hit hard by the virus, the Justin Trudeau government adopted a friendly approach toward China, contrary to several countries enforcing travel restrictions on Chinese travelers. It also provided 16 tons of anti-virus supplies. Trudeau himself said at the time that if China seeks more help, Canada will stand and cooperate with China.Now the pandemic is taking a toll in North America, and China has begun to return the favor at both public and government levels. On March 27, the Bank of China aided Canada by donating medical supplies, including 30,000 medical masks, 10,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 goggles, and 50,000 pairs of gloves, followed by N95 medical masks, to fight against COVID-19.According to The Globe and Mail on April 6, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei donated more than 1 million masks, 30,000 goggles, and 50,000 pairs of gloves to Canada. On May 11, the first batch of medical supplies, including protective outfits, goggles, and N95 masks, donated by the Chinese government, landed at the Hamilton International Airport in Ontario, Canada. More test kits are expected to reach soon.Canada is a country that adheres to multilateralism and internationalism, and it did not act maliciously like the US and Australia. In the face of the pandemic, the US and Australia continued to smear China and went all guns blazing to shift the blame to China. On the contrary, Canada embraces science and attaches importance to effective policies and external cooperation. It has engaged in communication with several countries, including China, and carried out cooperation at various levels. As Lee Edward Errett, president of Bethune Medical Development Association of Canada, said to Chinese media, without international cooperation, the virus will take the wind.The joint development of vaccines is a critical step in the fight against coronavirus in China, Canada, and the world. The experience and technology of China and Canada can supplement each other, which will increase the efficiency of vaccine development. China-Canada ties did not drift due to the outbreak or their previous divergences but have formed a community of common destiny based on humanitarianism and internationalism.Because of the fight against the virus, China and Canada have been able to understand each other better, and the two have more prospects for cooperation in the emerging spectrum of health and internet medicare.There are still uncertainties in China-Canada ties, including the case of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou and Canada's ban on Huawei's role in the country's 5G development.In September last year, the Trudeau government appointed Dominic Barton as its new ambassador to China, and François-Philippe Champagne became Canada's new foreign affairs minister in November. Both officials possess extensive China experience, especially in commercial and trade talks. Obviously, Trudeau hopes that the duo will play an important role in easing and developing Canada's ties with China.At present, some noises continue to transpire in Canada. The special committee set up by opposition parties to review all aspects of Canada's strained relations with China has been fanning the flames, which neither suits the interests of the Canadian government nor the Canadian public. Such orchestrated obstacles will jeopardize joint bilateral efforts to contain the pandemic.Under such domestic pressure, it requires wisdom and resolve of the Trudeau government to solve the critical issues confronting China-Canada ties and create a room for better understanding and cooperation.The author is a research fellow with the Center for Canadian Studies, Guangdong University of Foreign Studies. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn