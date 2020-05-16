US visa restrictions on Chinese journalists contradict its own ethos

China US Photo:Global Times





In recent days, the US government is imposing fresh restrictions on Chinese journalists working in this country. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on May 8 that Chinese reporters working for non-US media outlets would be restricted to 90-day work visas. They will be permitted to apply for extensions up to 90 days. The new rule has taken effect since May 11.Previously, the media (I) visa was being issued to Chinese journalists by the US. Though single-entry, it was still an open-ended one. However, the new rule will bring great inconvenience and uncertainties to the regular work and life for Chinese reporters in the US.The new regulation stipulates that Chinese journalists' duration of stay in the US shall not exceed 90 days from May 8. Anyone, who intends to apply for an extension of stay, must submit an application form designated by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The application cost for extension is $455.Based on past experience, the processing duration for an extension is around 45 days. If the extension is granted, the crew member is good to stay until the new due-out date; however, if the extension is refused, USCIS will notify the crew member of the date of departure. If the refusal notice arrives after the original due-out date, the crew member must leave the US within 24 to 48 hours.Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average duration, from submitting the extension application to receiving the result, would take three to six months; some even received the final decision after they returned to China. Amid the novel coronavirus, USCIS office is expected to remain shut at least until June 4.Americans attach importance to equality. DHS expressed its dissatisfaction with Chinese actions against US journalists working in China. China offers one-year multiple entry visas to resident foreign journalists operating in the country, including those from the US. This provision is way far better than the US visa to Chinese correspondents. The arbitrariness and arrogance of the US administration have reached an unprecedented level.It is puzzling that none of the US departments, including the Department of State, have officially notified Chinese correspondents about the latest rule. We were not aware of the new policy until we were told by other reporters or learned about it from US media outlets. DHS simply stated the new rule, without elaborating its implementation, or extension process, adding uncertainties and anxiety for Chinese journalists working in the US. The Diplomat on Thursday cited a senior DHS official as saying that the new restrictions on Chinese reporters will more effectively protect US national security.News bureaus are at the forefront of communication between the two countries. On the pretext of reciprocating the treatment meted out to the US journalists in China, the current US administration has gradually encroached the living space of Chinese correspondents, which is not consistent with its claims of democracy, freedom, and human rights. It even lacks basic compassion and consideration for people.I still remember the time when we saw off Chinese journalists, expelled by the US government, at the airport in late March. At the time when the novel coronavirus was raging, these Chinese correspondents were forced to leave the country. Sheer confusion transpired days before their departure, as they had to close bank and mobile phone accounts, and terminate their lease agreement. Failing to complete these formalities before leaving the US would result in legal consequences.Over the years, in the US, Chinese journalists have felt the sincerity and friendliness of ordinary Americans, while in contrast, the US government has perpetrated arbitrariness and oppression.Against the backdrop of the US obsession with power, Chinese journalists have become the latest victims of the outrageous policies of US politicians. However, in retrospection, these actions by the US are not unexpected. The country that has killed and assimilated native Indians and waged wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria totally contradicts the depiction painted by the US politicians. Some of them still regard themselves as the chosen representatives and fiercely attack their imaginary enemies. But, it is Washington that unleashed the greatest turmoil in the world.US politicians excel at playing tricks, and any redressal of grievances will not awaken their mercy. Every day in the US, we adhere to the principles of journalism and objectively report about this country. If someday we have to leave this country due to its policy, it will indeed be a relief. The US is far from being a paradise, and there is nothing worth lingering.The author is a Chinese correspondent based in the US. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn