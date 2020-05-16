A female polar bear is seen with its triplet cubs born last December at the "Marineland" theme park in Antibes City, south France, on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

A female polar bear plays with one of its triplet cubs born last December at the "Marineland" theme park in Antibes City, south France, on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

A female polar bear stays with its triplet cubs born last December at the "Marineland" theme park in Antibes City, south France, on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Two of the Polar bear triplets born last December are seen at the "Marineland" theme park in Antibes City, south France, on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Polar bear triplets born last December are seen at the "Marineland" theme park in Antibes City, south France, on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

A female polar bear stays with its triplet cubs born last December at the "Marineland" theme park in Antibes City, south France, on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)