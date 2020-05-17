Workers prepare dried noodles for early morning meal during fasting month of Ramadan in Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/17 10:00:47

Workers hang dried noodles at a local dry noodle factory in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on May 16, 2020. Many Pakistani people buy dry noodles for an early morning meal before starting fast during the fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)


 

A worker checks dried noodles at a local dry noodle factory in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on May 16, 2020. Many Pakistani people buy dry noodles for an early morning meal before starting fast during the fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
