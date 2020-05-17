Chishui City of Guizhou makes great efforts to develop bamboo industry

A worker is busy on a paper production line at a paper production company in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2020. With the bamboo forest reaching an area of more than 1.3 million mu (about 86,667 hectares), Chishui City has made great efforts to develop the bamboo industry. By the end of 2019, the city had nearly 400 bamboo processing companies, creating an output value of 6.19 billion yuan (about 872 million U.S. dollars). (Photo by Han Xianpu/Xinhua)

Workers package roll paper at a paper production company in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2020.

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2020 shows visitors taking boats on a lake at a bamboo forest park in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

A bamboo weaving artist makes fruit container at a bamboo weaving workshop in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 19, 2020.

Workers make tissues at a paper production company in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2020.