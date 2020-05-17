Garbage sorting-themed games in Beijing

A resident (R) registers as a garbage sorting volunteer at a neighborhood in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2020. The games were held here to encourage local residents to participate in garbage sorting and raise awareness for environmental protection. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child participates in a garbage sorting-themed game at a neighborhood in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2020. The games were held here to encourage local residents to participate in garbage sorting and raise awareness for environmental protection. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A resident (R) participates in a garbage sorting game at a neighborhood in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2020. The games were held here to encourage local residents to participate in garbage sorting and raise awareness for environmental protection. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A resident participates in a garbage sorting game at a neighborhood in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2020. The games were held here to encourage local residents to participate in garbage sorting and raise awareness for environmental protection. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A volunteer (1st R) talks about garbage sorting practice at a neighborhood in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2020. The games were held here to encourage local residents to participate in garbage sorting and raise awareness for environmental protection. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child participates in a garbage sorting-themed game at a neighborhood in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2020. The games were held here to encourage local residents to participate in garbage sorting and raise awareness for environmental protection. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)